Pope in Canada honors grandparents after Indigenous apology

In his first event in Canada, Francis on Monday blasted the residential school policy as a "disastrous error" that did "catastrophic" harm to Indigenous peoples and their families. At the site of a former residential school in Maskwacis, he apologized for the "evil committed by so many Christians against the Indigenous peoples" and vowed further investigation and steps to promote healing.

Reaction to his visit and words was mixed: Some survivors stayed away and criticized the decision of Indigenous leaders to present Francis with a feathered headdress, which is a sign of respect. Others welcomed his apology as genuine and praised the attention his visit had drawn to the horrors of the residential school system.

Indigenous community leaders urged him to make good on his pledge to continue the path of reconciliation with concrete action: turning over church records about the fate of Indigenous children who died at schools, funding therapeutic healing programs for survivors and facilitating investigations of those responsible for the abuses.

Francis “can’t just say sorry and walk away,” said Chief Tony Alexis of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation.

Chief Vernon Saddleback of Samson Cree Nation said a lot of “survivors and thrivers” in his community were pleased. “Words cannot describe how important today is for the healing journey for a lot of First Nations people,” he told reporters afterward.

Lac St. Anne has long been a place of healing, a century-old pilgrimage site where the faithful come and wade into the waters. Francis was to preside over a liturgy of the word service there late Tuesday and bless the waters. In the runup to the pope’s visit, Alberta health authorities issued a blue-green algae bloom advisory for the lake, warning visitors to avoid contact with the blooms and refrain from wading where the algae are visible.

The lake is known as Wakamne, or “God’s Lake” to the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation who live nearby and Manito Sahkahiga, or “Spirit Lake” by the Cree. The name “Lac Ste Anne” was given to it by the Rev. Jean-Baptiste Thibault, the first Catholic priest to establish a mission on the site.

Francis' has said his six-day visit, which also will take him to Quebec City and northern Iqaluit, Nunavut, is a "penitential pilgrimage" to atone for the Catholic Church's role in the residential school system. It fulfills a key recommendation of Canada's Truth and Reconciliation Commission, which sought a papal apology to be delivered on Canadian soil.

