Pope, from hospital, sends condolences to Haiti after attack

Francis, who is recovering at a Rome hospital from intestinal surgery, condemned “all forms of violence as a means of resolving crises and conflicts," according to a telegram signed by the Vatican secretary of state

The message said Francis was praying for the Haitian people and for Martine Moïse, the wife of the slain president who also was critically injured in the Wednesday attack at their home. Authorities said that during the gunbattle, police killed four suspects, detained two others and freed three officers being held hostage.