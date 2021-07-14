Pope Francis returns to Vatican 10 days after surgery

The Vatican spokesman, Matteo Bruni, confirmed Francis' return from the hospital and visit to the Rome basilica. Praying before the icon, Francis “expressed his gratitude for the success of his surgery and offered a prayer for all the sick, especially those he had met during his stay in hospital," Bruni said in the statement.

Francis will have several more weeks to recover before beginning to travel again in September. There are plans for him to visit Hungary and Slovakia in a Sept. 12-15 trip, and then make a quick stop in Glasgow, Scotland, in November to participate in the COP26 climate conference. Other possible trips are also under review.

The Vatican had originally said Francis could be discharged last weekend, but later said he would stay a few days extra for further recovery and rehabilitation therapy.

The pope appeared for the first time in public since the surgery on Sunday, looking in good form as he delivered his weekly prayer from the 10th floor hospital balcony, surrounded by young cancer patients. He used the occasion to call for free health care for all.

On Tuesday afternoon, the eve of his release, he visited the pediatric cancer ward, which is located on the same floor as the papal hospital suite.

The Argentine pope had part of one lung removed when he was a young man but has otherwise enjoyed relatively robust health.

___

AP video journalist Luigi Navarro contributed to this report.

Pope Francis stops to greet police that escorted him as he arrives at the Vatican after leaving the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

FILE - In this July 11, 2021 file photo, Pope Francis appears on a balcony of the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome, where he is recovering from intestinal surgery, for the traditional Sunday blessing and Angelus prayer. Pope Francis left the hospital Wednesday, July 14, 2021, to continue his convalescence at the Vatican. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Pope Francis leaves the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Domenico Stinellis) Credit: Domenico Stinellis Credit: Domenico Stinellis

Media wait outside the Vatican, as Pope Francis left the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Media wait outside the Vatican, as Pope Francis left the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Pope Francis stops to greet police that escorted him as he arrives at the Vatican after leaving the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca

Pope Francis stops to greet police that escorted him as he arrives at the Vatican after leaving the hospital on his Ford, 10 days after undergoing planned surgery to remove half his colon Wednesday, July 14, 2021. Francis had half of his colon removed for a severe narrowing of his large intestine on July 4, his first major surgery since he became pope in 2013. (AP Photo/Riccardo De Luca) Credit: Riccardo De Luca Credit: Riccardo De Luca