Pope Francis records audio greeting from hospital to thank people for their prayers

Pope Francis has recorded an audio greeting from the hospital to thank people for their prayers as he continues his recovery from double pneumonia
By COLLEEN BARRY and NICOLE WINFIELD – Associated Press
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis recorded an audio greeting Thursday to thank people for their prayers as he continued his recovery from double pneumonia in stable condition with no new respiratory crises or fever, the Vatican said.

The audio was to be broadcast at the start of the evening Rosary prayer in St. Peter's Square, Vatican officials said.

Given the continued stability of Francis' condition, doctors said they didn’t expect to provide a new medical update until Saturday. His prognosis remains guarded, meaning he is not out of danger.

The Vatican said Francis continued respiratory and other physical therapy Thursday, worked, rested and prayed from the 10th floor papal suite at Rome's Gemelli hospital.

The pope has been sleeping with a non-invasive mechanical mask to guarantee that his lungs expand properly overnight and help his recovery. He has been transitioning to receiving high-flow oxygen with a nasal tube during the day. His routine now includes physical therapy, along with treatment for double pneumonia and respiratory therapy, Vatican officials said.

The 88-year-old pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been stable for three full days after suffering a pair of respiratory crises Monday.

The Vatican said the evening Rosary prayer for Francis would be presided over by Cardinal Ángel Fernández Artime, the deputy official in charge of the Vatican’s department for religious orders. The department is actually headed by Sister Simona Brambilla, the first-ever nun named as prefect of a major Holy See office. But when Francis appointed her in January, he simultaneously named Artime as “pro-prefect” in a sign that he foresaw there were some functions that only an ordained priest can perform.

The pope was supposed to attend a spiritual retreat this weekend with the rest of the Holy See hierarchy. On Tuesday, the Vatican said the retreat would go ahead without Francis but in “spiritual communion” with him. The theme, selected before Francis got sick, was “Hope in eternal life.”

People walk next to St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman holds a banner with a photograph of Pope Francis outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People and a Christian priest stand next to the statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Girls, with ashes on their foreheads, pray during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A man holds a little dog during a rosary prayer for Pope Francis' health in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman places a Christian rosary at the statue of Pope John Paul II outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

People sit next to the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Mexican painter Roberto Marquez places a painting of Pope Francis he made outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Wednesday, March 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman touches the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman is silhouetted as she holds a Christian rosary after praying next to the statue of Pope John Paul II placed outside the Agostino Gemelli hospital in Rome, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Christian Catholic worshippers pray as they walk towards St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Italy, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Christian Catholic worshippers pray as they walk towards St. Peter's Square, in Rome, Italy, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A woman takes photographs of St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Thursday, March 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

