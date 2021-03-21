Pope decries lack of access to drinking water for many

Francis lamented that far “too many people have access to (only) a little water and that (which) is possibly polluted.” He encouraged all to “reflect on the value of this marvelous and non-substitutive gift of God,” adding that water "isn’t some good of commerce but “fount of life and of health.”

"It is necessary to assure the everyone has potable water and to hygienic services,'' Francis said in his traditional Sunday noon remarks to the faithful.