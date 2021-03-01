Pope Benedict XVI defends resignation to 'fanatic' doubters

“They don’t want to believe in a choice that was taken knowingly,” Benedict was quoted as saying. “But my conscience is clear.”

Benedict, a German theologian who was pope for eight years, shocked the world when he announced that he would retire Feb. 28, 2013, becoming the first pope in 600 years to step down. Benedict said at the time he simply didn’t have the strength to fulfil the globe-trotting rigors of the job. He has spent his retirement largely in seclusion, living at a converted monastery in the Vatican Gardens.

Some conservatives and traditionalists nostalgic for Benedict's doctrinaire papacy have offered a host of arguments calling into question Francis' legitimacy, questioning the Latin phrasing that Benedict used to announce his resignation, maneuvering by Francis' allies to get him elected and claims that he is a heretic, among other theories.