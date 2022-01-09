Pope baptizes 16 babies in Sistine Chapel after year's break

By asking to have their children baptized, parents are committing to "have them learn to love God and their neighbor,'' Francis told each mother and father. As if to emphasize his papacy's teaching to care for the needs of those who lives on the margins of societies, Francis chose his official almsgiver, a Polish cardinal, to celebrate the Mass with him.

One of the children who was baptized Sunday is a boy whose father had died. He was held in his mother's arms as the pontiff poured water, symbolizing removal of sin, over his head.

In 1981, Pope John Paul II began the tradition of baptizing children whose parents are Holy See employees, and since 1983 the ceremony has been held in the Sistine Chapel. Last year, as part of precautions against COVID-19, Francis didn't hold the baptism ceremony.

On Sunday, all participants, except for the pontiff, the babies and the children's very young siblings, wore masks — nearly all of them the more protective FFP2 kind — to help curb transmission of the coronavirus. Italy's daily caseloads of confirmed infections have been soaring, surpassing 200,000 on Jan. 6.