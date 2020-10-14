Pope apologizes for keeping distance as virus cases spike

This week, four Swiss Guards tested positive for COVID-19 and were in isolation. All told there have been 19 cases in the Vatican, and the tiny city state amended its mask mandate last week to conform to that of Italy to require them indoors and out.

Italy is seeing a sharp resurgence in COVID-19 cases, with the Lazio region around the Vatican among the worst-hit in this new wave of the pandemic, with more people in the hospital than any other region.

On Wednesday, the country as a whole recorded its single biggest single-day jump in infections since the start of the outbreak, adding another 7,332 cases.

Public health officials are warning that hospitals are starting to fill up and Italy’s contact-tracing system is starting to crumble under the weight of the new infections.

“No health system is able to do contact tracing for more than a few thousand infections," said virologist Andrea Crisanti, who as a regional adviser was credited with helping to keep Veneto’s infections down during the peak of Italy's outbreak with aggressive testing and tracing.

Speaking to RAI TG24 on Wednesday, Crisanti said the spike threatened to create a “vicious circle" of too many infections to trace, allowing the virus to spread uncontrolled. He suggested that a Christmastime lockdown would help stop the chain of transmission and give enough breathing room to “reset” the contact tracing system.

