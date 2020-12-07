Pompeo to speak in Georgia as Senate run-offs loom

But, the RNC speech from the roof of a Jerusalem hotel is not the only Pompeo appearance that has raised eyebrows. Pompeo has spoken at The Villages, a heavily Republican retirement community in the battleground state of Florida, as well as at an Evangelical church in Texas and religious gatherings in Iowa and Florida, over the past 18 months.

In addition, he has spoken several times to conservative religious groups that have taken clear political positions on November's presidential election between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Pompeo has yet to unambiguously recognize that Biden won the contest, although the State Department and other federal agencies are now cooperating with the Biden transition team. Pompeo, who made a point of discussing his outreach to his predecessors when he took over the job from fired Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, has yet to publicly acknowledge any contact with his designated successor, Antony Blinken.