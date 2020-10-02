Pompeo pledges US engagement on the Balkans

As Washington mostly took its eyes off the Balkans after the wars ended, Moscow and Beijing both rapidly increased their footprint in the region. China did it through its multi-billion-dollar belt-and-road economic program while Russia does it with political pressure, mostly through its traditional Slavic ally Serbia.

“China is a global actor. They were very smart to devise this format of the relationship and the political dialogue and the economic framework with the countries of Central and Eastern Europe,” Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic told the joint news conference.

“We are fully aware of all the aspects of this policy and our objective is to have a level playing field when it comes to both the relationship between Croatia or the other members of the European Union and China and its market, as well as the Chinese presence here,” Plenkovic said.

Also discussed was Croatia’s planned purchase of 12 fighter jets for its air force, which includes an offer by the U.S. for new F-16 aircraft. The other bidders are Sweden, France and Israel.

On the eve of the visit, Croatia’s left-leaning president, Zoran Milanovic, criticized Pompeo for allegedly wanting to pressure Croatia to buy the U.S. aircraft.

“We also discussed how American defense technologies can grow our strategic and economic relationship,” Pompeo said, adding that the purchase of the fighter jets is Croatia’s “sovereign decision.”

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a joint press conference with Croatia's Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic in Dubrovnik, Croatia, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Pompeo is in Croatia as part of his six-day trip to Southern Europe. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic, Pool) Credit: Darko Bandic Credit: Darko Bandic

