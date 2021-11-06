Pompeii dig yields rare window on daily life of enslaved

Italy’s culture minister, Dario Franceschini, said the find was “an important discovery that enriches the knowledge of the daily life of ancient Pompeiians, in particular the level of society still little known.”

The room served as both a dormitory and a storage area, officials from the Archeological Park of Pompeii said. It was discovered in a villa in the Pompeii suburb of Civita Giuliana, just a few steps from where archeologists in January discovered the remains of a well-preserved ceremonial chariot.