Polls open in Greece's first election since international bailout spending controls ended

A multitude of smaller parties are also vying for votes, although only a few are likely to have any chance of meeting the 3% threshold to gain seats in Greece’s 300-member parliament.

Greece’s once-dominant socialist Pasok party is likely to be at the center of any coalition talks. Overtaken by Syriza during Greece’s 2009-2018 financial crisis, the party has been polling at around 10%. Its leader, Nikos Androulakis, 44, was at the center of a wiretapping scandal in which his phone was targeted for surveillance.

Polling at around 10%, Pasok would be vital in any coalition deal, but Androulakis’ poor relationship with Mitsotakis, who he accuses of covering up the wiretapping scandal, mean a deal with the conservatives is unlikely. His relationship with Tsipras is also poor, accusing him of trying to poach Pasok voters.

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP