Politically charged US-Iran in first Middle East World Cup

The world champion will be crowned in December for the first time due to the final being moved from its usual July slot to avoid Qatar's fierce summer heat.

Qatar has spent 12 years, since winning the World Cup bid, fighting to protect the hosting rights amid corruption investigations and regional disharmony.

The implausibility of Qatar staging such a mammoth event within the congested confines of Doha was clear in the desert imagery that flashed on the screens around the draw venue. Images of skyscrapers growing from the sand served as a reminder of the vast projects required to develop this gas-rich nation in recent decades.

“The world can see Qatar as promised,” the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, told the audience.

The suffering of low-paid migrant workers went unmentioned.

There was an oblique reference before the draw by FIFA President Gianni Infantino to the war on Ukraine launched in February by 2018 host Russia.

“Our world is divided, our world is aggressive,” Infantino said, “and we need occasions to bring people together.”

There was a plea for peace.

“To all the leaders and all the people of the world,” Infantino added. “Stop the conflicts and the wars. Please engage in dialogue. Please engage in peace. We want this to be a World Cup of unity and the World Cup of peace.”

The day began with a protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb used balls filled with sand to protest against the suffering of migrant workers in Qatar who have worked on the infrastructure related to the World Cup.

___ AP Sports Writer Graham Dunbar contributed to this report.

Caption A person stands on a part of 6.500 soccer balls filled with sand and dropped by German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb in front of the headquarters of the world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, April 1, 2022. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' is emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize 6.500 workers who died on Qatar's World Cup construction sites. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP) Credit: Ennio Leanza

Caption German artist Volker-Johannes Trieb drops 6.500 soccer balls filled with sand in front of the headquarters of the world football's governing body FIFA in Zurich, Switzerland, Friday, April 1, 2022. 'World conscience, you are a stain of shame' is emblazoned on the balls, which are meant to symbolize 6.500 workers who died on Qatar's World Cup construction sites. (Ennio Leanza/Keystone via AP) Credit: Ennio Leanza

Caption Former Qatari soccer international Adel Ahmed MalAllah holds up the name of Iran during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar

Caption Former German soccer international and manager Lothar Matthaus holds up the name of the United States during the 2022 soccer World Cup draw at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center in Doha, Qatar, Friday, April 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar) Credit: Hassan Ammar