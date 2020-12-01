Polish zoo captures rare mouse-deer birth on video

The night birth on Nov. 10 at 2:24 a.m. at the Zoo in Wroclaw was filmed by a camera in the stall. It has given experts some knowledge on the mouse-deer’s birth process and the first actions of a newborn, including that it begins to nurse quite quickly.

“It is a conservation milestone for this species,” the head of the Wroclaw Zoo, Radosław Ratajszczak was quoted as saying in a statement Tuesday.