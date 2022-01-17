Polish senators question cyber experts in hacking inquiry

The Law and Justice party has rejected calls by the opposition for an investigation into the hacking in the lower house of parliament, or Sejm.

In reaction, the Senate, where the opposition has a small majority, approved forming a committee to investigate evidence that the three government critics were hacked with the spyware. Sen. Marcin Bosacki, the committee's chairman, said the step was needed “due to the deepest concern for our democracy and the future of the Polish state.”

Bosacki said one of the probe's aims will be to determine whether the hacking of Brejza’s phone altered the outcome of the 2019 election, arguing that a state in which secret services have an influence on the election process ceases to be a democracy.

Still, only the Sejm, whose roles include supervising the government, can launch an inquiry with full investigative powers, including calling witnesses. The Senate can invite witnesses but not require them to appear. Law and Justice senators voted against establishing the committee and refused to accept seats they were offered on it.

Bosacki concluded Monday's two-hour questioning of the two witnesses by saying it was a good start to clarifying the “aggressive” use of Pegasus technology against a senator and two others.