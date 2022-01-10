Polish senator sues party leader over surveillance remarks

Ryszard Brejza, the mayor of Inowroclaw, a city in central Poland, said he was delivered a letter informing him that he must appear for questioning as a suspect but was not informed of what the case involves.

“I feel a little like the character from the Franz Kafka novel ‘The Trial.’ I don't know what this concerns. I can only guess," he told the news station TVN24.

Krzysztof Brejza was hacked multiple times in 2019, mostly when he was running the opposition’s parliamentary election campaign, according to an analysis by experts at the Citizen Lab, a research institute at the University of Toronto. The findings were confirmed by technical experts at Amnesty International.

Citizen Lab found that two other Polish critics of the right-wing authorities were also hacked, all three with Pegasus spyware by Israel's NSO Group. The other two are Ewa Wrzosek, a prosecutor, and Roman Giertych, a lawyer.

The Associated Press reported the hackings in exclusive reports based on the Citizen Lab and Amnesty International findings.

Kaczynski acknowledged Friday that Poland had purchased Pegasus, describing it as a tool that many states now have to combat crime and corruption.

In Brejza's case, text messages stolen from his phone were doctored and aired by state-controlled TV in Poland as part of a smear campaign in the heat of the race, which the populist ruling party went on to narrowly win.

Caption FILE - Polish Senator Krzysztof Brejza in Warsaw, on the night of parliamentary elections, Oct. 13, 2019. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware. (AP Photo) Credit: Uncredited

Caption FILE - Ewa Wrzosek, a Polish prosecutor, stands outside her office holding her phone, in Warsaw, Poland, Dec. 16, 2021. Amnesty International said Thursday Jan. 6, 2022, that its has independently confirmed that powerful spyware from the Israeli surveillance software maker NSO Group was used to hack Polish senator, Krzysztof Brejza, multiple times in 2019 when he was running the opposition's election campaign to unseat the right-wing government. The senator, Krzysztof Brejza, and two other government critics, Roman Giertych and Ewa Wrzosek, were hacked with NSO's Pegasus spyware. (AP Photo/Czarek Sokolowski, File) Credit: Czarek Sokolowski