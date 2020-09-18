Polish ruling party forming minority govt, rejects partners

Law and Justice has been governing with the support of two small parties, one led by the justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro, since 2015.

The announcement Friday morning came after Ziobro and his party members voted against an animal welfare bill proposed by powerful Law and Justice leader Jarosław Kaczyński.

Kaczyński, 71, is a lawmaker in parliament and has no official government role, but he is widely understood to be Poland's dominating political force, deciding government policies and appointments.

The lower house of parliament, or Sejm, approved provisions of the proposed bill that included the prohibition of breeding fur animals and limitations on ritual slaughter.

Law and Justice managed to get the bill passed with the support of opposition lawmakers.

Suski confirmed that Kaczyński told members of Law and Justice's junior partners in a closed-door meeting before the vote that “the tail cannot wag the dog."

Suski said it was important to not accept cruelty to animals, adding “only good people should govern Poland.”

Tensions have been building within the coalition for months.

Jarosław Gowin, the head of the other small junior party, resigned from his position as deputy prime minister in April in opposition to the government's plan to hold Poland's presidential election on schedule in May despite the coronavirus pandemic.

After much political wrangling, the election was ultimately postponed until the summer.

The strains broke into the open this week as Kaczyński led talks on reshuffling the government with the aim of reducing the number of government ministries for the stated purpose of efficiency.

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2020 file photo, Poland's Justice Minister Zbigniew Ziobro, left, welcomes vice president of the European Commission Vera Jourova, for talks on the conflict over the government's much-criticized taking of steps to control the judiciary in Warsaw, Poland. An official with Poland's conservative governing party, which has been governing with the support of two small parties, one led by the justice minister Ziobro, said Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, that the the country's right-wing coalition government has collapsed.

FILE - In this April 6, 2020 file photo, deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Gowin, center, announces to reporters that he has resigned from his government position in Warsaw, Poland. An official with Poland's conservative governing party said Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, that the the country's right-wing coalition government has collapsed.