Polish officials: Russia suspending gas supplies over rubles

The Yamal pipeline carries natural gas from Russia to Poland and Germany, through Belarus. Poland has been receiving some 9 billion cubic meters of Russian gas annually.

Flow charts published on the website of the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas showed drastic drops of gas flows at entry points in Kondratki, a town in eastern Poland, and Vysokaye, which is in Belarus.

The Russian news agency Tass cited Gazprom as saying that Poland must pay for its gas supplies under a new procedure, but the Russian company did not confirm the suspension of gas supplies.

Poland has been working since the 1990s to wean itself off of Russian energy and expected to end its reliance on Russian gas this year.