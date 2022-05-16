journal-news logo
X

Polish Nobel author says Russia threat to 'free world'

Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses for a photo after a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

caption arrowCaption
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses for a photo after a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Nation & World
12 minutes ago
A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author says that Russia presents a threat to the “free world” and its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War

JERUSALEM (AP) — A Polish Nobel Prize-winning author on Sunday called Russia a threat to the “free world,” saying its attack on neighboring Ukraine had echoes of the Second World War.

Olga Tokarczuk, known for her humanist themes and playful, subversive streak, spoke at a writers festival in Jerusalem.

“The Poles share the Ukrainian feeling of danger that Russia presents to the free world,” Tokarczuk said, adding that the Polish government had warned about the risk presented by Russian aggression for years.

Poland, Ukraine's western neighbor, has taken in over three million Ukrainian refugees since Russia launched its invasion in late February. Warsaw has called for tough international sanctions against Russia.

“Nobody could imagine that this war would be so cruel so anachronistic and this war brings to mind the horrible images of World War Two," she said.

Tokarczuk was awarded the Nobel Prize for Literature in 2018 for her 18th-century epic “The Books of Jacob," about a Jewish mystic and sect leader named Jacob Frank.

caption arrowCaption
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses with her book "The Books of Jacob" during a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses with her book "The Books of Jacob" during a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

caption arrowCaption
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses with her book "The Books of Jacob" during a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

caption arrowCaption
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses for a photo after a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses for a photo after a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

caption arrowCaption
Polish writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Olga Tokarczuk poses for a photo after a press conference in Jerusalem, Sunday, May 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

Credit: Tsafrir Abayov

In Other News
1
Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up next in NHL playoffs
2
Independent probe points to Israeli fire in journalist death
3
Filmmaker: Officials arrest Iran movie industry workers
4
Russian war effort runs into diplomatic, military hurdles
5
Back to normal? Cannes Film Festival prepares to party
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top