Polish miners protest top EU court's order to shut mine

Poland has ignored the injunction, saying that Turow and an adjacent power plant generate some 7% of the nation's energy and light up millions of households. Warsaw also argues that Prague finds no problem with a number of large lignite mines that operate in the same area on the Czech side of the border and in nearby Germany.

Last month, the court ordered that Poland pay a fine of 500,000 euros ($586,000) for each day it ignores its decision.

Talks with the Czech government have so far brought no solution, despite Warsaw saying it has made generous offers to reach a compromise. Trade union leaders say Prague is defending the interests of its own mines in the region.