Polish leader vows to veto EU budget in face of 'blackmail'

While EU leaders have agreed in principle on a 1.8 trillion-euro ($2.1 trillion) economic recovery package for the 2021-2027 budget period, they have yet to find common ground on how to distribute the money because many countries insist that allocations should be linked to respecting the EU’s rule of law standards.

Tying funding to respecting democratic standards would mark a blow to Poland and Hungary, both central European nations with right-wing governments that have eroded judicial independence, media freedom and other basics of a democratic system. Both have vowed to fight such a measure.

Poland has also come under major criticism from European partners recently for anti-LGBT rhetoric by its conservative president and other top figures from the ruling party.

Kaczynski and others insist they are trying to defend their conservative culture rooted in Catholicism from a foreign LGBT “ideology.”

In the interview published Tuesday, Kaczynski said: “We will defend our identity, our freedom and sovereignty at all costs. We will not allow ourselves to be terrorized with money.”