Polish lawmakers back removing judicial body EU criticized

Poland's government expects the vote to end its spat with the EU, paving the way for an agreement that will result in Brussels' disbursing billions of euros of frozen recovery funds for Poland. The vote in the lower house was 231-208 with 13 abstentions.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said in parliament before the vote that EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected to sign the agreement in Warsaw on June 2.