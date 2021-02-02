Polish farmers seek cash after virus-infected minks culled

The organization dispatched a letter Tuesday to Deputy Agriculture Minister Grzegorz Puda seeking such compensation following a recent decision to cull thousands of mink at a farm near Kartuzy, in northern Poland, where four out of 20 tested animals were infected with the coronavirus.

The animals were culled Monday, in Poland’s first such instance. Existing laws don't make mink farmers eligible for government compensation and the National Council of Farmer Chambers wants that changed.