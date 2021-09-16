Polis, 1st openly gay governor elected, marries in Colorado

Polis, a Democrat, and Reis were engaged in December as Reis was preparing to be hospitalized after contracting COVID-19. Reis was released from the hospital after two days. Polis also caught the coronavirus but had only mild symptoms.

“The greatest lesson we have learned over the past eighteen months is that life as we know it can change in an instant," the couple said in a statement. "We are thankful for the health and wellbeing of our family and friends, and the opportunity to celebrate our life together as a married couple.”