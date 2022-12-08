Police to reveal identity of Philly's slain 'Boy in the Box'

Detectives pursued and discarded thousands of leads — that he was a Hungarian refugee, a boy who’d been kidnapped outside a Long Island supermarket in 1955, a variety of other missing children. They investigated a pair of traveling carnival workers and a family who operated a nearby foster home, but ruled them out as suspects.

An Ohio woman claimed her mother bought the boy from his birth parents in 1954, kept him in the basement of their suburban Philadelphia home, and killed him in a fit of rage. Authorities found her credible but couldn’t corroborate her story — another dead end.

All the while, the boy’s missing identity gnawed at police officials, generations of whom took up the case.

Set to appear Thursday are Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw along with other law enforcement officials, as well as a genetic genealogist and the co-founder of a group of professional sleuths, called the Vidocq Society, that took up the Boy in the Box case a quarter-century ago.

