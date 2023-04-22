Man with gun in custody after standoff near Mall of America

Crisis negotiators tried to get him to surrender, but at about 6:15 p.m. he went to his vehicle and wouldn't get out, police said. The Star Tribune reported that about a half hour later the man got out of his SUV and two shots rang out he fell to the ground and yelled.

Officers handcuffed the man, who was alive and moving. The man, who was not immediately identified, was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center in Minneapolis, the Star Tribune reported.

Shoppers couldn't enter the parking lot during the standoff and nearby roads were closed, but reopened after the standoff ended.

Mall of America spokesperson Laura Utecht said one mall entrance was closed while police engaged with the man but the mall remained open.

