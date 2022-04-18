Police speak to Scottish leader Sturgeon over mask slip-up

Police Scotland said officers reminded First Minister Nicola Sturgeon of the “importance of wearing a face covering when there is a legal requirement to do so.” The force said no further action would be taken.

Sturgeon was filmed without a mask at a barber shop in East Kilbride, near Glasgow, while campaigning Saturday for next month’s local elections. Sturgeon later apologized, saying that “after a few seconds of being in the shop, I realized I had forgotten to put my face covering back on. I then immediately put it on.”