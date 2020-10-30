Police shooting of Black man near Portland raises tension

The investigation has been referred to the Southwest Washington Independent Investigation Team, and the Camas Police Department is taking the lead, Atkins said.

The community is a short drive north across the Columbia River from Portland, where racial justice protests have played out nearly every night since George Floyd’s killing in May. Southwest Washington is also home to the right-wing group Patriot Prayer, which has held rallies for President Donald Trump in Portland in recent months that ended in violence.

Peterson's family members, including the mother of his infant daughter, grieved on social media and questioned why it took authorities so long to make the shooting public and allow family to identify the body.

“Kevin did everything for me ... doesn’t matter what it was or what time he always came when i asked. I regret every argument please come back,” his girlfriend, Olivia Selto, wrote on Twitter. “I miss him so much already.”

More than a dozen Black Lives Matter protesters lined a busy street in Hazel Dell on Friday in front of the US Bank parking lot where Peterson died. They held signs reading, “Honk for Black lives. White silence is violence” and “Scream his name.”

Two small bouquets of flowers were tied to a fence where the shooting happened along the street lined with strip malls and fast food restaurants. Most drivers honked in support of protesters, but one man screamed expletives and threats at the protesters and revved his engine as he drove past.

A vigil was planned for Friday evening at the location.

Brooklyn Tidwell, 16, said she and other students attended the rally instead of going to school.

“Black lives aren’t treated the same as my life,“ said Tidwell, who is white. “We should be voicing this and we should be protesting this because it needs to change.”

Daniel Thompson, 26, stopped by with a bouquet of pink roses to leave at the scene. Thompson, who is Black, said he did not know Peterson but could identify with the shooting death.

“I walk this street every day. It’s sickening. It could have been anyone of us,“ he said.

Bystanders said Peterson's car was towed but his body remained at the scene for hours.

Mac Smiff, an organizer of Black Lives Matter protests in Portland, said he knows Peterson's sister and spent more than five hours at the scene.

“There was a ton of grief, a ton of grief. He’s 21 and has a baby, an infant," Smiff said. "They’re not sure what happened, why the encounter took place. Everyone was extremely disheveled and confused.”

The elder Peterson told the newspaper that he arrived at the scene about 6 p.m. Thursday but “did not get a chance to identify my son” until 5:30 a.m. Friday.

Jake Thompson, a high school acquaintance of Peterson, said he took photos at the wedding of Peterson's parents in Portland in 2018. On Friday, he posted a black-and-white photo of Peterson in a suit and bow tie as he flashed a big grin.

“I didn't sleep much last night," he said Friday.

Peterson played football at Union High School in Vancouver, Washington, loved sports of any kind and was a big personality who was known and liked by everyone at school, Thompson said.

____

Follow Gillian Flaccus on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/gflaccus

Protesters faced off with law enforcement officers at NE Highway 99, in Vancouver, Wash., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after a police shooting. Authorities say sheriff's deputies in Clark County, Washington, were involved in a shooting, but didn’t release details. A man told The Oregonian/OregonLive his 21-year-old son was killed by police. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

Protesters faced off with law enforcement officers at NE Highway 99, in Vancouver, Wash., Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020, after a police shooting. Authorities say sheriff's deputies in Clark County, Washington, were involved in a shooting, but didn’t release details. A man told The Oregonian/OregonLive his 21-year-old son was killed by police. (Mark Graves/The Oregonian via AP) Credit: Mark Graves Credit: Mark Graves

A Black Lives Matter protester holds a sign in Hazel Dell, Wash. on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, honoring a 21-year-old Black man Kevin Peterson Jr, who was fatally shot by law-enforcement in Clark County Washington the day before. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus Credit: Gillian Flaccus

Flowers can be seen tied to a fence in a parking lot in Hazel Dell, Wash., on Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, where a 21-year-old Black man Kevin Peterson Jr. was fatally shot by law enforcement the day before. (AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus) Credit: Gillian Flaccus Credit: Gillian Flaccus

A Clark County Sheriff's Office shooting occurred at a U.S. Bank in Hazel Dell in Vancouver, Wash., on Thursday night, Oct. 29, 2020, as seen along Northeast Highway 99 on Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020. Friends say a 21-year-old Black man who was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputies in Washington state was a former high school football player who had an infant daughter and a fun-loving personality. (Amanda Cowan/The Columbian via AP) Credit: Amanda Cowan Credit: Amanda Cowan