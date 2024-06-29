Police shoot and kill a teen armed with a replica handgun in upstate New York, authorities say

One of them fled on foot and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at the officers, he said during a news conference early Saturday at Utica City Hall. Members of the community, including the youth's family, were in attendance.

One of the officers fired a single shot at the teen “during a ground struggle," striking him in the chest, Williams said.

The teen, who he described as a 13-year-old Asian male, was given “immediate” first aid by the officers and taken to Wynn Hospital, where he died from his injuries, the police chief said.

Williams declined to provide more details about what prompted the stop or preceded the shooting, saying that will be part of the ongoing investigation. Officers, he said, recovered a replica GLOCK 17 Gen 5 handgun with a detachable magazine from the scene.

“It is in all aspects a realistic appearing firearm with GLOCK markings, signatures, detachable magazine, and serial numbers,” Lt. Michael Curley said in an email to The Associated Press later, when asked to elaborate about the weapon. “However ultimately it fires only pellets or BB’s. ”

Williams said the department would release the identities of the officer and the youth later in addition to photos of the weapon. Over the next several days, he said, the department will be releasing a report providing a “comprehensive overview of the events” as well as the full body camera footage from the officers who were involved.

Audience members shouted down officials' remarks at times, while at moments people implored the rest of the crowd to quiet down so members of the Myanmar community could hear the responses translated by an interpreter in Karen.

Mayor Michael Galime stressed the city would be transparent in its investigation, adding that he and other officials would be meeting privately with the youth’s family and other community members to answer their questions.

“We are holding this press conference so you can all be in this room," he said. "We understand the weight of this situation and we want to ensure that every single piece of this is understood. Everything will be released and everyone in this room and the entire community will have access to all of that information.”

Williams said the Office of the New York State Attorney General will lead the investigation into the shooting and will determine if it was justified.

Spokespersons for state Attorney General Letitia James' office didn't immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

In the meantime, the officers involved will be placed on administrative leave with pay until further notice, in keeping with protocol during such shootings, Williams said.

The department will also be conducting its own internal investigation to see whether officers followed department policies and training, he said.

Williams said the department is also aware of a video circulating on social media of the incident but warned that it does not portray the incident in its entirety.

“I want to offer my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased party during this difficult time,” he said. "This is a tragic and traumatic incident for all involved.”