Police seek motive in shooting at Colorado birthday party

“Engine 11, sounds like more shots are still being fired -- keep your distance,” the dispatcher says at one point. Twenty seconds later the engine crew responds: “Looking like we have multiple victims,” and asks for more ambulances. The dispatcher requests another engine to “2828 Preakness Way, possible multiple gunshot victims.”

More than eight minutes in, the dispatcher says that “police on scene are advising that there are four victims and that you are clear to go in.” Soon thereafter Engine 11 requests another ambulance; 13 minutes in the dispatcher says: “The sergeant on the scene is saying that medical is cleared to enter for all six patients. ... They’re saying we have six.”

Neighbor Yenifer Reyes told The Denver Post she woke to the sound of many gunshots.

“I thought it was a thunderstorm,” Reyes said. “Then I started hearing sirens.”

Police brought children out of the trailer and put them into at least one patrol car, she said, adding that the children were “crying hysterically.”

The children, who weren’t hurt in the attack, have been placed with relatives, police said.

In their most recent update on the shooting on Sunday, investigators were still working to determine a motive, police said.

The names of the victims have not been released yet. Officials were still in the process of identifying them, Sandy Wilson of the El Paso County Coroner's Office said Monday.

“My heart breaks for the families who have lost someone they love and for the children who have lost their parents,” Colorado Springs Police Chief Vince Niski said in a statement.

It was Colorado's worst mass shooting since a gunman killed 10 people at a Boulder supermarket March 22.

“The tragic shooting in Colorado Springs is devastating,” Gov. Jared Polis said Sunday, “especially as many of us are spending the day celebrating the women in our lives who have made us the people we are today.”

Colorado Springs, population 465,000, is Colorado's second-biggest city after Denver.

In 2015, a man shot three people to death at random before dying in a shootout with police in Colorado Springs on Halloween.

Less than a month later, a man killed three people, including a police officer, and injured eight others in a shooting at a Planned Parenthood clinic in the city.

Freddy Marquez kisses the head of his wife, Nubia Marquez, near the scene where her mother and other family members were killed in a mass shooting early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

A family member mourns at the scene where their loved ones were killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

A Colorado Springs Police Department officer is stationed at the end of the street where multiple people were shot and killed early Sunday, May 9, 2021, in Colorado Springs, Colo. The suspected shooter was the boyfriend of a female victim at the party attended by friends, family and children. He walked inside and opened fire before shooting himself, police said. Children at the attack weren’t hurt and were placed with relatives. (Jerilee Bennett/The Gazette via AP) Credit: Jerilee Bennett Credit: Jerilee Bennett

