Police search for motive in fatal Wisconsin warehouse attack

Schneider and Kloth were gunned down in different areas of the building at around 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, police said. Union officials said one was shot in the loading dock and the other was shot in an upper section of the facility.

Officers used surveillance footage to identify Cornelius as the shooter and warned law enforcement in the area to be on the lookout for his vehicle.

Police spotted Cornelius driving early Wednesday and chased him into Milwaukee, where they say he crashed his car and then fatally shot himself.

Wauwatosa officers executed a search warrant at Cornelius' home Wednesday, according to police spokeswoman Abby Pavlik. Police didn't say what they were seeking.

Thomas Bennett, secretary-treasurer of General Teamsters Local Union No. 200, said Cornelius, Schneider and Kloth were all union members and that he wasn't aware of any dispute between them.

The Roundy’s complex employs more than 800 people, company spokesman James Hyland said. Roundy’s is a subsidiary of Cincinnati-based Kroger, which operates Pick ’n Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin and Mariano’s grocery stores in northern Illinois.

___

Follow Todd Richmond on Twitter at https://twitter.com/trichmond1

Police respond to an incident at the Roundy's distribution warehouse in Oconomowoc, Wis. about 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Milwaukee, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A worker shot and killed two colleagues at the supermarket distribution center before crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit and then killing himself, a union official and police said. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Mike De Sisti Credit: Mike De Sisti

Milwaukee Police Officers and other investigators work near the intersection of North 92nd and West Townsend streets in Milwaukee, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. A worker shot and killed two colleagues at a supermarket distribution center before crashing his vehicle during a police pursuit and then killing himself, a union official and police said. (Angela Peterson/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Angela Peterson Credit: Angela Peterson