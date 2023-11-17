Shooting at New Hampshire psychiatric hospital ends with suspect dead, police say

Police say several people have been shot at the New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital
Nation & World
Updated 7 minutes ago
X

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Gunfire was reported Friday at a New Hampshire state psychiatric hospital but the scene is now contained, police said.

At 4:45 p.m. the suspected shooter was dead, New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency Management posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

State police said there were “multiple victims” in an alert released via social media late Friday afternoon. Further details weren’t immediately available. New Hampshire Hospital is the state psychiatric hospital, located in the state’s capital city.

Aerials of the hospital show an active scene with numerous police cars with lights flashing outside the hospital. An armored vehicle was approaching the scene outside the hospital Friday afternoon.

Concord police and deputies from the Merrimack County Sheriff’s Department, along with state police, were at the scene. New Hampshire Homeland Security and Emergency was setting up a media center at a nearby sports field.

Friday's shooting was the latest act of violence at a U.S. hospital. Medical centers nationwide have struggled to adapt to the growing threats, which have helped make health care one of the nation's most violent fields.

In Other News
1
Woman convicted of killing pro cyclist Anna 'Mo' Wilson gets 90 years...
2
Amazon lays off hundreds in its Alexa division as it plows resources...
3
Georgia prosecutor seeks August trial date for Trump and others in...
4
K-pop star Rosé joins first lady Jill Biden to talk mental health
5
Alex Murdaugh pleads guilty to financial crimes in a deal that gives...
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top