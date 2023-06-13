X

Police say at least 100 killed when boat capsizes in northern Nigeria

By CHINEDU ASADU, Associated Press
17 minutes ago
Police say a boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people as a search for survivors intensified

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — A boat capsized in northern Nigeria killing at least 100 people, police said Tuesday, as a search for survivors intensified.

The boat capsized early Monday morning on the River Niger close to neighboring Niger state, Kwara state police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said.

