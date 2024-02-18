Police say 53 men massacred in Papua New Guinea tribal violence, Australian state media reports

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Police say 53 men have been massacred in tribal violence in Papua New Guinea, Australian state media reported on Monday.
The men were shot dead in an ambush in Enga province in the remote highlands region of the South Pacific island nation, Australian Broadcasting Corp reported.
Police in the capital of Port Moresby did not immediately respond to the AP’s request for confirmation.
The massacre was a major escalation in ongoing tribal violence in the region.
Images had emerged of bodies being loaded on to a police truck, ABC reported.
It was not clear from the report when the massacre took place.
In Other News
1
NHL's Stadium Series games at MetLife Stadium increases total to 41...
2
Flood watches issued as another round of wet winter storms hits...
3
Panarin rallies Rangers to 6-5 win over Islanders in outdoor game at...
4
2 officers, 1 first responder killed at the scene of a domestic call in...
5
Shohei Ohtani won't play in Dodgers' spring training opener, stays away...