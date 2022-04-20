Feds: 'Intruder' shot at Peruvian ambassador's residence

BreakingNews
U.S. Secret Service officers have shot an intruder at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. Secret Service officers shot “an intruder” Wednesday at the residence of the Peruvian ambassador to the United States in Washington, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.

The Secret Service said the person was shot by uniformed Secret Service officers at the home “following a confrontation.” Officials provided no additional details of the circumstances of the shooting.

The extent of the person's injuries was also not known. The Secret Service said no officers were injured. The agency has jurisdiction at embassies and diplomatic residences.

