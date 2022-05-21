journal-news logo
X

Police report 2nd death from tornado in northern Michigan

Theresa Haske sorts through debris from what was her garage after a tornado tore through Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)

caption arrowCaption
Theresa Haske sorts through debris from what was her garage after a tornado tore through Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)

Nation & World
Updated 3 minutes ago
Police say a second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan

GAYLORD, Mich. (AP) — A second person died in a rare tornado that hit a small community in northern Michigan, state police said Saturday.

The person was in their 70s and lived in a mobile home park, Lt. Derrick Carroll said.

The tornado struck Gaylord, a city of about 4,200 people roughly 230 miles (370 kilometers) northwest of Detroit, around 3:45 p.m. Friday.

More than 40 people were injured.

The Nottingham mobile home park, among the first sites hit by the tornado, had “95% destruction,” Otsego County Fire Chief Chris Martin said.

“There have been trailers picked up and turned over on top of each other. Just a very large debris field,” Martin said. “Crews are in there right now doing a secondary search with heavy equipment.”

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer declared a state of emergency for the county, making further state resources available to the county.

Extreme spring winds are uncommon in the area because the Great Lakes suck energy out of storms, especially early in the season when the lakes are very cold, said Jim Keysor, a Gaylord-based meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

“Many kids and young adults would have never experienced any direct severe weather if they had lived in Gaylord their entire lives,” he said.

caption arrowCaption
Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: John Russell

Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: John Russell

caption arrowCaption
Jack Elliott inspects his 2017 Dodge Friday, May 20, 2022 in Gaylord, Mich., after a red pine crushed the vehicle during a tornado. A rare northern Michigan tornado tore through a small community on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring at least 23 others as it flipped vehicles, tore roofs from buildings and downed trees and power lines. (John Russell/Detroit News via AP)

Credit: John Russell

Credit: John Russell

caption arrowCaption
Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Damage is seen at the home of Betty Wisniewski after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Wisniewski's son said she escaped unharmed. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Damage is seen at a home after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
A telephone pole and power lines are seen downed after a tornado came through the area in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Tornado damage is seen at a church in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows an upended vehicle following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord,Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
This image provided by Steven Bischer, shows damage following an apparent tornado, Friday, May 20, 2022, in Gaylord, Mich. (Steven Bischer via AP)

Credit: Steven Bischer

Credit: Steven Bischer

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
In this photo provided by Angela Russ, severe weather damage is seen in Gaylord, Mich., just off the city’s 75 southbound 282 exit, Friday, May 20, 2022. (Angela Russ via AP)

Credit: Angela Russ

Credit: Angela Russ

caption arrowCaption
Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

caption arrowCaption
Jack Elliott stands beside his van that was struck by a tree during a tornado in Gaylord, Mich., Friday, May 20, 2022. Elliott was inside his house during the storm and was uninjured. (AP Photo/John Flesher)

Credit: John Flesher

Credit: John Flesher

In Other News
1
Milley tells West Point cadets technology will transform war
2
AP Source: Mbappé to stay at PSG after rejecting Real Madrid
3
GOP primary race for Alabama Senate seat turns bitter
4
Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs
5
On Venezuelan roads, old cars prevail, break down everywhere
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top