Police raids in Europe target worldwide organized crime

The European Union police agency, based in The Hague, said it planned to hold a news conference Tuesday on what it described as “a major law enforcement action against some of the world’s foremost criminals" in more than a dozen countries.

“This operation is the most sophisticated effort to date in disrupting the activities of criminals operating from all four corners of the world,” Europol said, adding that speakers from the FBI, Dutch, Swedish and Australian federal police would be present.