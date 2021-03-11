Police posed as reporter in phone call with hostage taker

WGME-TV's Taylor Cairns was shocked to receive the call Monday evening while at the scene of an armed standoff in Livermore Falls, Maine. He informed police who used the phone to continue a conversation with the suspect while posing as a reporter.

WGME-TV said it was alarmed and reached out to state police for answers. State Police Maj. Bill Ross called it an impromptu decision and a “unique circumstance" and acknowledged it was “not a good practice."