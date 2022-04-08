Police official on leave amid probe over Ronald Greene death

Superintendent Col. Lamar Davis released a statement saying he placed Lt. Col. Doug Cain on paid administrative leave “to eliminate any questions into the integrity of the investigation.”

Cain acknowledged last month that he was under internal investigation for having his cellphone data erased amid the ongoing federal investigation into the video-recorded arrest of Greene, who died in custody after being repeatedly punched, stunned and dragged by troopers following a highway chase. Cain denied any wrongdoing.