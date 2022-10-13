Police: Missing Georgia toddler believed dead, mom a suspect

In the week that followed, police obtained a warrant and searched the family's home with the FBI's assistance. Investigators drained a pool in the backyard and used dogs to search nearby woods.

Police reports and court documents show there was turmoil in recent weeks between the child's mother and grandmother, Billie Jo Howell, who had legal custody of him and an older sibling. Quinton, his mother and his mother's boyfriend lived with Howell.

Simon called police on Sept. 7 following an argument with her mother over laundry in which she said Howell had shoved her against a wall, according to a police report. No one was charged and an officer found no injuries other than Simon’s reddened elbow.

The following day, Quinton's grandmother filed papers in Chatham County Magistrate Court to have Simon and her boyfriend evicted from her home, WTOC-TV reported.

“Just want them to move out as quick as possible. ... They have damaged my property and at this point no one is living in peace," the Sept. 8 court document read.

A few weeks later, on Sept. 28, a Superior Court judge ordered Leilani Simon to pay $150 per month in child support.

Quinton’s mother reported him missing a week later.

The police chief previously said officers had contacted the boy’s biological father and did not believe he was involved. Police never issued an Amber Alert for Quinton because they didn't have evidence the child had been abducted, he said.