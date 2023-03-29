BreakingNews
Police: Man who jumped to death in UAE killed wife, 2 kids

Police say a man in the United Arab Emirates’ sheikhdom of Sharjah jumped off a balcony to his death after killing his wife and two children

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A man in the United Arab Emirates' sheikhdom of Sharjah jumped off a balcony to his death after killing his wife and two children, police said Wednesday.

Officers found the man, whom police only described as an Asian in his 30s, with a paper in his clothing that contained an apparent confession that he committed the slayings, Sharjah police said.

Investigators entered his apartment and discovered “that the information in the letter was correct,” police said. They did not elaborate.

Sharjah is a neighboring emirate to Dubai.

