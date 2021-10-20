Police: Man who died at Phish concert did not hit railing

“Immediately before the victim leapt, he did not appear to have any physical contact with any person or barrier/railing," Officer Grace Gatpandan said in a statement Tuesday.

The American jam band Phish, which has devoted fans across the country, was performing at Chase Center Sunday when on-duty officers were alerted shortly before 9 p.m. to a man who had apparently fallen and needed medical help, police said. The 47-year-old man died.