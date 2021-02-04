Police: Man shot assisted living worker to stop 'thievery'

Okey Payne was arrested in his room at Legacy Assisted Living in Lafayette, 22 miles (35 kilometers) north of Denver on Wednesday. Investigators say he shot Ricardo Medina-Rojas after confronting him about $200 that he said was missing from his wallet. Medina-Rojas, who Payne said “mumbled something" before he shot him once in the head, was taken to the hospital and died later in the day.

An arrest affidavit from police says Payne said he confronted another man about the money he noticed was missing from his wallet on Monday but that man, whose name was redacted from the report, did not reply to him. On Wednesday, Payne told investigators that he was sitting in the center's lobby watching people and thinking about how to get attention and stop the thefts when he saw Medina-Rojas arriving for work and decided he would shoot him.