Police: Man shot after running over worker, stabbing another

Officers found the suspect walking down the street and told him multiple times to drop the knife but he refused and charged, leading them to shoot him, the chief said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was shot at least twice but managed to get up, leading the officers to use their stun guns to subdue him, Finner said.

The suspect was taken to a hospital, where he was in surgery, police said.

“This is a senseless incident. I don’t know what the motivation is, if you can even describe it. What would motivate somebody to do this?” Finner wondered.

