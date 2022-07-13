Police: Man cut loose after crawling down pizza oven vent

Davis said a Little Caesars employee told her he could hear the man's voice coming from inside the oven. Davis said she went inside the pizza restaurant and spoke to the man, who reported he was in pain and having a panic attack.

"I'm not sure what time the restaurant closes at night but the oven still gives off heat after they close I imagine," DeKalb County Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels told WXIA-TV. "For him to get down into the pipe ... he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there."

The man walked to an ambulance shortly after being removed and was taken to a hospital. Police did not identify him or announce any criminal charges.

Photographs showed the vent broken off and laying on the roof and firefighters cutting away the sheet metal vent while standing atop the oven.