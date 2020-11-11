Police: Man claims he was headed to kill former U.S. senator

George William Stahl, 36, of Cottonwood Heights, Utah, made several threats against McCaskill after he was arrested and told authorities that he was going to kill her, according to a probable cause affidavit. The two-term Democratic senator lost her seat in the 2018 midterm election and has become a political analyst for NBC News.

“Obviously, this is not the first time there have been threats, and that is never good,” McCaskill told The Associated Press in a statement. “But the political temperature is very high right now, which makes it concerning.”