journal-news logo
X

Police: Man arrested in Jacqueline Avant case

FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)
Caption
FILE - Jacqueline Avant, left, and Clarence Avant appear at the 11th Annual AAFCA Awards in Los Angeles on Jan. 22, 2020. Jacqueline Avant was fatally shot early Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Mark Von Holden Invision/AP, File)

Credit: Mark Von Holden

Credit: Mark Von Holden

Nation & World
Updated 16 minutes ago
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — A 29-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of Jacqueline Avant, a philanthropist and the wife of legendary music executive Clarence Avant, killed at their home in Beverly Hills, California.

The Beverly Hills Police Department announced the arrest of Aariel Maynor on Thursday afternoon.

Maynor is currently on parole and was taken into custody early Wednesday by Los Angeles police after a burglary in a separate residence, Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark Stainbrook said.

Police recovered an AR-15 rifle at the home where Maynor was arrested. It was believed to have been used in the shooting of Jacqueline Avant. Maynor shot himself in the foot with the gun and is being treated before he can be booked into jail.

Authorities do not believe there are any other suspects in the Avant case. It was not immediately known if Maynor had an attorney.

Police were called to the Avants' home early Wednesday after a 2:23 a.m. call reporting a shooting. Officers found Jacqueline Avant, 81, with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital but did not survive.

Jacqueline Avant was a longtime local philanthropist who led organizations that helped low-income neighborhoods including Watts and South Los Angeles, and was on the board of directors of the International Student Center at the University of California, Los Angeles.

The Avants’ daughter, Nicole Avant, is a film producer and former U.S. ambassador to the Bahamas and is married to Netflix co-CEO and Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos.

Tributes to Jacqueline Avant poured in Wednesday from across the country. She was remembered by former President Bill Clinton, basketball icon Earvin “Magic” Johnson, music star Quincy Jones and Rep. Karen Bass (D-California).

TMZ first reported Jacqueline Avant’s death.

Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Media gather at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
A security camera appears on a telephone pole at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
A police officer walks down Maytor Place in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Police tape blocks the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media as Mayor Robert Wunderlich looks on during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, second from right, addresses the media at a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. At far right is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, right, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, center, is surrounded by police officers and local politicians as he addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook, left, addresses the media during a news conference, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. Second from left is Beverly Hills Mayor Robert Wunderlich. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Beverly Hills Police Chief Mark G. Stainbrook addresses the media, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in Beverly Hills early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Caption
Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Caption
Security guards patrol behind police tape set up at the intersection of Maytor Place and Barrie Drive in the Trousdale Estates section of Beverly Hills, Calif., Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant, was fatally shot in the neighborhood early Wednesday. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

Credit: Chris Pizzello

Credit: Chris Pizzello

In Other News
1
Capitol riot committee has interviewed 250 people so far
2
China clears Boeing 737 Max to fly again
3
Durbin: Prisons chief has 'no intention of reforming' system
4
UAW votes for direct election of leaders in wake of scandal
5
US appeals court to rehear Tennessee abortion ban argument
© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top