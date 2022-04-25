BreakingNews
Kings Island, Cedar Point may have to offer passholders refunds
journal-news logo
X

Police: Man arrested after 4 people killed at London home

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Nation & World
55 minutes ago
British police say four people were found stabbed to death at a home in south London

LONDON (AP) — Four people were found stabbed to death Monday at a home in south London, British police said. A man has been arrested.

The Metropolitan Police force said officers were called by neighbors to reports of a disturbance at around 1:40 a.m. and forced their way into a home in the Bermondsey area. Inside they found three women — in their 30s, 40s and 60s — and a man in his 60s “suffering what are believed to be stab injuries.”

All four were pronounced dead at the scene.

A fifth man, in his late 20s, was detained on suspicion of murder. Police said the victims and the suspect all knew one another and they were not looking for other suspects.

Polices said they were still contacting the victims’ families, and did not release their identities.

“Such terrible events are rare, but I know that will not diminish the shock that will be felt across London and the wider country," police Chief Superintendent Colin Wingrove said. "I assure you, this investigation will leave no stone unturned in discovering the facts.”

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Combined ShapeCaption
A police forensics officer, right, speaks on the phone as they stand in a street in south London, Monday April 25, 2022, near the property where four people were stabbed in the early hours of Monday morning. (AP Photo/Tony Hicks)

Credit: Tony Hicks

Credit: Tony Hicks

In Other News
1
Russia hits rail, fuel facilities in attacks deep in Ukraine
2
Florida school shooter’s jury selection to start over
3
Firefighters work to stop Nebraska wildfire that's killed 1
4
Dozens killed in violence in one volatile South Sudan county
5
German ex-Chancellor Schroeder urged to leave Scholz party
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top