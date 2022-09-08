Police: Man, 19, driving around Memphis shooting at people

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph told WMC-TV that police did not know of a motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information was asked to call 911.

Memphis recently has been shaken by several shootings in recent weeks, including the killing of a pastor during a daylight carjacking in her driveway, the slaying of an activist during an argument over money, and the killing of a woman who was abducted while she was on a pre-dawn run.

Court records show in February of 2020, Kelly, then 17, was charged as an adult with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated assault, using a firearm to commit a dangerous felony and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon. Circumstances of the case were not immediately known.

Records show he pleaded guilty to three years in prison. It was not immediately known how much of the sentence he served.