Police: Louisville man planned bank shootings, placed phone in pocket to livestream

The shooter, 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, had also attempted suicide around the same time last year, according to four search warrants sent to tech and phone companies seeking access to information on his phone. Police also found a “manifesto or note” inside his Louisville residence, according to the search warrants, which were dated April 13 but were sealed by a judge for 30 days.

Sturgeon's parents have spoken publicly about their son's mental health issues, and said they were helping him seek treatment. They told police that his "mental health disorders may have played a part during this criminal act," according to one of the warrants.